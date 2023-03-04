Politics
Election: Why Tinubu floored Atiku, Obi in Oyo – Makinde
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has explained why the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, defeated 17 other candidates in last weekend’s election in the state.
The former Lagos State governor won 12 states, including Oyo, in the election.
He polled 449,884 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who garnered 182,977 votes in the election.
Peter Obi of the Labour Party and his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwso, got 99,110 and 40,977 votes respectively.
Makinde, who featured on Splash FM’s State Affairs with Desmond Obilo, on Saturday, said he was happy to be involved in the process that “redrew the country’s electoral map.”
The governor declared that he stood for equity and fairness.
He said democracy was about people choosing their leaders through the ballot, adding that residents of Oyo voted for a candidate of their choice.
The governor also dismissed claims that he delivered his ward to Tinubu.
Makinde is one of the five PDP governors that stayed away from the party’s presidential election programmes over the retention of Iyorchia Ayu as the party’s national chairman.
READ ALSO: APC vows to defeat Makinde in Oyo governorship election
Others are Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).
He said: “I supported fairness, justice, and equity. I supported a united Nigeria, a Nigeria that gives opportunity to every part of this country.
“You know, you allow people to express themselves. A lot of our people and that is what they decided to do. They decided that look, we want after eight years of presidency in the North, they want it to come to the South and this place being South-West, one of theirs was a candidate, so they supported one of their own.
“I am glad that I am a part of a process that redrew the electoral map of Nigeria. That arrogance, I believe with the result of last Saturday’s election, is basically behind us. Now we know that people will have to seek alignment.
`” If you want to rule this country, you are not just going to say oh, because I am from a certain part of this country, then that is the only qualification I require to rule this country. Now, you have to build bridges, and reach out to others.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...