INEC boss, Yakubu meets with RECs ahead of guber polls, assures improved BVAS

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Saturday, held a meeting with all Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, where he assured Nigerians that there will be an improvement in the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the March 11 governorship and state legislature elections.

According to Yakubu, despite the irregularities and short coming of the BVAS machines in the presidential and National Assembly elections, the machines will still be used for the upcoming elections

The INEC boss said the devices are being worked on to avoid a repeat of the glitches recorded with the last elections.

While addressing the RECs, Yakubu said the meeting was convened to review the performances of the Commission during the last elections.

He added that there were lessons to be learnt from last week’s elections, especially as it relates to logistics management.

Read also:TMG charges INEC to redeem image with governorship election

He urged the RECs to work harder to ensure that the governorship elections do not experience the same glitches recorded with the last elections, while calling for disciplining of staff who err.

The INEC Chairman also directed that ad hoc staff of the agency be made to undergo a refresher training ahead of the governorship and state assembly elections, while threatening that any staff found to be negligent in the conduct of last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections be shown the way out.

“Refresher training must be conducted for ad hoc staff that participated in the last election.

“Where they are replaced for good reason, they must be properly trained so that processes are not delayed or compromised at any stage,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now