Tinubu opens up on Wike’s contribution towards his victory in 2023 polls

President-elect Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, praised Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike over his crucial contributions towards his victory at the recently-concluded presidential election.

Tinubu made this disclosure when he spoke in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital before he commissioned some projects in the state.

Read Also: Shehu Sani mocks Wike, says gov’s invite to Tinubu for projects commissioning a ‘mark of desperation’

He thanked Wike for the support he gave him during the February 25 Presidential election, adding he would not have won Rivers State without the governor’s structural support.

“Governor Wike, you are very dependable. It is an honour and privilege to be in your presence today,” Tinubu said.

“I am very happy to be in your presence today. I say thank you for your contribution to my victory.

“I could not have done it without your structural support. You promoted justice, thank you.”

Read Also: Tribunal sets date to hear Atiku, Obi’s petitions against Tinubu’s election victory

Tinubu won the presidential election in Governor, Nyesom Wike’s Obio Akpor Local Government Area with 80,239 votes, which eventually proved crucial as the APC candidate emerged victorious in the elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now