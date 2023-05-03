Politics
Tinubu opens up on Wike’s contribution towards his victory in 2023 polls
President-elect Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, praised Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike over his crucial contributions towards his victory at the recently-concluded presidential election.
Tinubu made this disclosure when he spoke in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital before he commissioned some projects in the state.
Read Also: Shehu Sani mocks Wike, says gov’s invite to Tinubu for projects commissioning a ‘mark of desperation’
He thanked Wike for the support he gave him during the February 25 Presidential election, adding he would not have won Rivers State without the governor’s structural support.
“Governor Wike, you are very dependable. It is an honour and privilege to be in your presence today,” Tinubu said.
“I am very happy to be in your presence today. I say thank you for your contribution to my victory.
“I could not have done it without your structural support. You promoted justice, thank you.”
Read Also: Tribunal sets date to hear Atiku, Obi’s petitions against Tinubu’s election victory
Tinubu won the presidential election in Governor, Nyesom Wike’s Obio Akpor Local Government Area with 80,239 votes, which eventually proved crucial as the APC candidate emerged victorious in the elections.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...