Obi presents exhibits in 6 additional states to prove case against Tinubu

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his party on Friday presented exhibits in six additional states to the presidential election petition tribunal to prove their allegation of irregularities in the February 25 election that produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s president.

Obi and LP had on Thursday, tendered exhibits in six states – Rivers, Benue, Cross River, Niger, Osun, and Ekiti States.

At Friday’s proceedings, the petitioners tendered exhibits in six other states – Adamawa, Bayelsa, Oyo, Edo, Lagos, and Akwa Ibom.

The exhibits were certified true copies of Forms EC8A used in the presidential election.

READ ALSO: Why we kicked against our documents tendered by LP, Obi’ —INEC

The petitioners presented forms EC8A for 21 local government areas of Adamawa and eight LGAs in Bayelsa.

They also presented the same for 31 LGAs in Oyo, 18 in Edo, 20 in Lagos, and 31 LGAs in Akwa Ibom.

Mr. Peter Afoba (SAN), who led Obi and LP’s legal team on Friday, urged the court to adjourn the proceeding having exhausted all the documents tendered for the day.

The tribunal chairman, Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned further hearing of the petition till June 5.

