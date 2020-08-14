Bode George faults Fayose on comment over Obaseki’s re-election

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Demcoratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has frowned at comments made by former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, that Governor Godwin Obaseki will lose the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

Fayose had said in an interview on Plustv Africa that despite being a PDP member, he would not support Obaseki’s re-election bid.

Reacting on Thursday while speaking with journalists, George said the former Ekiti State governor was on his own.

He said: “I find it completely unacceptable. How can a committed member who has benefited immensely from the party pitch his tent against our own candidate in Edo State?

“I am countering such remarks by telling the people of Edo State that we, members of the PDP, in the South-West are in support of Obaseki.

“We pray for him and we will work and support him to win the election.

“I and the PDP in the South-West dissociate ourselves from Fayose’s statement. He is on his own because we do not know where that is coming from.”

