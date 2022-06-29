Bodies of 20 African migrants found in Libyan desert

At least 20 bodies of people believed to be African migrants have been found by rescuers in the Libyan desert.

An official of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said the bodies were discovered by a truck driver traveling through the desert on Tuesday.

He said: “The driver got lost … and we believe the group died in the desert about 14 days ago since the last call on a mobile phone there was on June 13.”

The Kufra ambulance service said in a statement that two of the victims were Libyans and the others were believed to be migrants from Chad crossing into Libya.

