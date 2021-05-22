Body of missing community leader found floating on Delta river | Ripples Nigeria

Residents of the Igbudu community in Warri, Warri South local government area of Delta State have found the corpse of a missing leader of the community, Victor Midehire Oghenevwede, on a river in the state.

Oghenevwede, who was the Defence Secretary of the Igbudu community, was declared missing two weeks ago.

His body was found floating on the Warri River on Friday.

Shocked residents of the community told journalists on Saturday that bruises were found on the deceased face and body while his hands and legs were tied with a rope.

However, the spokesman of the state police command, Bright Edafe, said the matter has not been reported at the command.

