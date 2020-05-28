BREAKING: 182 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 8915; death toll now 259

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night confirmed 182 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The centre said in a daily update on the pandemic situation in Nigeria and released on its Twitter handle, that the fresh infections were recorded in 15 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the NCDC, the fresh cases had increased the total number of people infected by the virus in Nigeria to 8,915.

The number of fatalities had also increased from 254 to 259 in the last 24 hours, while 2,592 persons had returned home following their full recovery from the virus.

The breakdown of the figure on state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (111), FCT (16), Akwa Ibom (10), Oyo (8), Kaduna (6), Delta (6), Rivers (5), Ogun (4), Ebonyi (4), Kano (3) and Plateau (2).

Others are Gombe (2), Kwara (2), Kebbi (1), Bauchi (1), and Borno (1).

The NCDC said:

“8,915 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 2,592 AND Deaths: 259.”

