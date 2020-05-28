Ogun govt announces date for relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, announced plans to relax the eight-week COVID-19 lockdown in the state to allow normal businesses to operate from Monday to Friday.

Abiodun told journalists in Abeokuta that the relaxation of the lockdown would take effect from June 1.

He said the relaxation of the lockdown would be allowed between 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays while the lockdown would still be in force on Saturdays and Sundays.

Abiodun said: “This second phase has two major elements of further relaxation of the restrictions and expansion in the number of days, in contrast to the current three days of Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“This new phase opens up all the five working days in the week.

“In addition, there will be no time restriction from Monday to Friday, with the exception of the curfew period from 8:00 p.m. or as may be directed by the President.

“Let no one make a mistake; from all available data and simulations, we are yet to reach our peak.

“Consequently, the further easing of the lockdown is not a license to believe that all is over.”

The governor also said it was important to note that the current ease of the lockdown should not be taken to mean that the COVID-19 pandemic was over.

He reminded the people of the state that the ban on religious activities was still in force.

He added that the government would finalize the guidelines for lifting the ban on religious activities next week.

“Gyms, event centres, cinemas, arcades, bars, casinos, nightclubs, swimming pools, barber-shops, spas, beauty salons and all public parks, including those in private residential estates will not be allowed, even during this new phase of relaxation,’’ Abiodun concluded.

