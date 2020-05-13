Latest Politics

BREAKING: 184 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as total hits 4971; death toll stands at 164

May 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The COVID-19 infections in Nigeria moved closer to the 5,000 mark Wednesday night following the discovery of 184 new cases in several states of the federation by the centre for disease control.

The NCDC also revealed on its Twitter handle that 164 people had been killed by complications resulting from the virus.

However, the cheering news is that at least 1,070 patients had recovered from the COVID-19 infection and reunited with their families and society.

The breakdown of the infections figure on state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (51), Jigawa (23), Bauchi (16), Katsina (16), Kano (14), FCT (10), Rivers (10), Kwara (9), Delta (5) and Kaduna (5).

Others are – Sokoto (4), Oyo (4), Kebbi (3), Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Ondo (2), Ebonyi (1), Edo (1), Enugu (1), Anambra (1), Plateau (1) and Niger (1).

The centre said: “4971 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 1,070 AND Deaths: 164.”

