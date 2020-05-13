Wike extends relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown in Rivers LGAs till Sunday

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday extended the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas of the state till Sunday.

Wike, who disclosed this in his address to the people of the state, said the total lockdown in the affected areas would return May 17.

The governor had ordered the relaxation of the lockdown in the state capital on Tuesday and Wednesday for residents to restock food and medicals.

He said: “In consideration of concerns of our people, and need for residents to replenish their supplies especially, the State Security Council decided to impose night-time curfew and review the effective date of the complete lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City LGAs from the Thursday, 14 May to Sunday 17 May 2020 by 8:00 p.m.”

“Consequently, there will be night-time curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Thursday 14, Friday 15 and Saturday 16 May 2020. Total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt LGAs will immediately follow from 8:00 p.m. Sunday 17th May 2020 until further notice.

“Furthermore, all residents are again advised to comply with all other established measures, including the compulsory wearing of face masks. The closure of our land, sea and air boundaries and entry routes, which are still in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas will resume from 8:00 p.m. Sunday 17th May 2020 until further notice.

