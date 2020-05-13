Police discovers human skull, AK-47 rifles in IPOB training camps in Delta

The Delta State police command said Wednesday its operatives discovered a human skull and several stolen AK-47 rifles at the three undercover training camps operated by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Ibusa, Okpanam, and Illah communities in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, who disclosed this while parading some members of the group who were arrested for allegedly snatching police rifles from officers, said some IPOB members were allegedly involved in the killing of policemen at various points in the state.

Those paraded by the police commissioner were Ejiofor Odili, Sunday Okah, Ashaka Sunday, Chukwudi Nwoba, Onyeka Ezinna, and Chima Victor Ekene.

Others were – Chukwudi Okpara, Maxwell Ishiguzo Christian Ndiogulu, and Chibuike Uyamadu.

The police commissioner said: “Following recent attacks on policemen by suspected members of outlawed IPOB in Asaba, the command’s sustained efforts in the investigation of the attacks and snatching of police rifles and ammunition in the state yielded desired results when some principal suspects with a strong link to the proscribed IPOB were arrested and they made confessional statements.

“After a diligent and painstaking investigation, on April 5 at about 2015 hours, while acting on the confession of the arrested key principal suspects, police detectives recovered the following arms and ammunition snatched from policemen from Ugwunwosu Camp of the proscribed IPoB- 10 AK-47 rifles with breech numbers 109003, 533353, 59280, 26240, 06515, 4837, 6466, 2581, 340967, 10 magazines with 200 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

“Also on April 24 at about 1230 hours, one of the suspects, Christian led police operatives to the proscribed IPOB training camp at Ibusa, where one AK-47 rifle with breech number BA 354592, with its magazine and 26 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition robbed from Safer Highway Patrol team, along Ogwashi-Uku-Kwale road by Obasanjo Farms on January 23, 2020, was recovered.”

