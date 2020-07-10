Buhari signs revised budget 2020 into law

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed into law the revised budget 2020.

Buhari signed the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion at a short ceremony in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, he said the budget had to be revised because of the effect of coronavirus on the nation’s economy.

According to him, ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) would be given 15 per cent of their capital allocation by the end of the month.

On hand to witness the signing were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila;

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari were also present.

Others were the Minister Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of State Finance, Clement Agba, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele and Director General Budget, Ben Akabueze; Senator Babajide Omoworare, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) and Hon. Kawu Sumaila, on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

