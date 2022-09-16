Politics
BREAKING: Court nullifies Zamfara PDP governorship primary election
A Federal High court in Gusau, Zamfara State has nullified the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that held in the state.
The primary had produced Dauda Lawan Dare as the candidate of the party for the 2023 governorship poll in the state.
Ruling on a petition filed by Barrister Ibrahim Aliyu on behalf of the plaintiffs, the presiding judge, Justice Aminu Bappa granted all the prayers of the plaintiffs and cancelled the election of Dare as the party’s candidate.
Justice Bappa said, “This court has granted the prayers submitted in this honourable court by the plaintiffs and hereby ruled in their favour.
PDP keeping presidency in the North unjust, wicked —Fani-Kayode
“The 109-page judgement will be presented to the counsels of both the plaintiffs and the dependants,” he added.
Addressing newsmen after the ruling, Aliyu said the court had proven beyond doubt that Lawan Dare was not the duly elected candidate at the PDP governorship primary.
“We believe in justice because the Court has seen reasons to nullify the election of Dauda Lawan Dare as PDP candidate in Zamfara State.
“We had, in our prayers, urged the court to nullify the election which was characterised by a series of irregularities and we are happy that our prayers have been granted,” he said.
