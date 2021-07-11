Sports
BREAKING… Incredible D’Tigers beat USA in Tokyo Olympics warm-up game
The Nigeria men’s national basketball team, D’Tigers clinched a big victory ahead of their participation at this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.
D’Tigers, led by coach Mike Brown, bagged an incredible win over the national team of the United States of America early Sunday morning.
It was their first tune-up game for the Tokyo Olympics and Nigeria secured a 90-87 win over the world heavyweight basketball side.
Read Also: D’Tigers coach Brown says Nigeria going to Tokyo Olympics to win
Point guard, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Agada and forward Precious Achiuwa were the stars for the Nigerian team.
The team converted 22 three-point throws in the game to seal Nigeria’s first-ever win over the No. 1 ranked basketball nation in the world.
This incredible win took place hours after head coach Brown told the press that D’Tigers are going to the Olympics to win it.
More to follow…
