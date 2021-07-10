D’Tigers coach Brown says Nigeria going to Tokyo Olympics to win

Head coach of Nigeria’s men’s basketball team D’Tigers, Mike Brown, is confident that the team will not be going to the Tokyo Olympics to add to the number.

Brown, in a video posted across the team’s social media handles, said his men are going to the Olympics to win.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the team have been drawn in Group B alongside world heavyweights Australia, Germany and Italy.

But the reputations of the group opponents are not causing coach Brown any sweat as he is confident his players will do well in Tokyo.

“We are not going there just for the experience,” he said.

“The experience will be nice and we are excited about going there and experiencing everything Tokyo has to offer for us as well as the Olympics. But we want to go and win.

“We have the mindset of we’re going to Tokyo to win.

“Whatever that means after the end of the day we will find out but we are not going to settle or be okay with anything else along the way.

“We are looking forward to showing not just the people of Nigeria but the people on the continent of Africa and the people around the world that there’s a lot of Nigerian talent out there.”

The team, already pruned to 15, will take on the United States in a tune up game on Saturday in preparation for the Olympics.

The Tokyo Games are billed to begin 23 July.

