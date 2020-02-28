Latest Metro Top Stories

BREAKING: Italian confirmed as first case of Coronavirus disease in Lagos

February 28, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The first case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Lagos. The Minister of Health, Osagie Enahire, announced this early Friday morning.

The case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Read also: CORONAVIRUS: Senate decries lack of proper screening at Nigerian airports

The government says the patient is in clinically stable condition, with no serious symptoms and is being managed at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!