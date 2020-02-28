BREAKING: Italian confirmed as first case of Coronavirus disease in Lagos

The first case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Lagos. The Minister of Health, Osagie Enahire, announced this early Friday morning.

The case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Read also: CORONAVIRUS: Senate decries lack of proper screening at Nigerian airports

The government says the patient is in clinically stable condition, with no serious symptoms and is being managed at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

Join the conversation

Opinions