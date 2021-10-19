Premier League says 68% of players now vaccinated against coronavirus

The English Premier League has announced that sixty eight percent of all the players in the league have now had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The English topflight also confirmed that 81% of players have had at least one jab, noting a large increase in uptake of the vaccine.

Recall that at the end of last month there were only seven clubs in the Premier League where more than 50% of players were fully vaccinated.

“Vaccination rates are collected by the Premier League on a weekly basis and the League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff,” the league said on Tuesday.

Premier League managers have previously called on their players to get immunised, including Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Nuno Espirito Santo, Steve Bruce and Graham Potter.

Klopp had recently claimed that over 90% of his players have been vaccinated and that he had not had to convince them to do so.

