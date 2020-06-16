BREAKING: The Edo APC saga in yet another twist as Appeal Court upholds Oshiomhole’s suspension

The All Progressives Congress (APC) crisis in Edo State took yet another turn as the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the party.

A three-member panel of the appellate court led by its President, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem held that Oshiomhole’s appeal challenging his suspension was unmeritorious.

The development came just a few hours after Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, resigned his membership of the APC following his disqualification from June 22 governorship primaries in the state.

An FCT High Court had on March 4 granted an application filed by six members of the APC in Edo State suspending Oshiomhole as the party’s chairman.

It is unclear whether the process excluding Obaseki from the party’s primaries will still stand given the fact that Oshiomhole who oversaw it has has had his suspension upheld by the court.

