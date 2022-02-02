British show host, Simon Cowell breaks arm in bike accident

America’s Got Talent host, Simon Cowell has been involved in a ghastly bike accident.

According to reports gathered by Ripples Nigeria, the British media personality broke his arm after his bike slipped off while he was riding it in his West London home.

Cowell was taken to a nearby hospital and released within a few hours with a bright yellow cast.

This is not the first time Cowell will be involved in a bike accident.

In 2021, Cowell broke his back in three places while riding the $20,000 bike outside his Malibu mansion.

