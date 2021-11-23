Task Force to host COVID-19 summit in bid to tackle pandemic

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, has announced a National COVID-19 summit in order to battle the challenges wrought by the pandemic while building enduring health systems.

This was stated by the National Incident Manager, PSC. COVID-19, Dr. Mukhtar Mohammed, on Monday at the bi weekly national briefing on COVID-19, in Abuja.

The summit will be held from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8.

According to the PSC Manager, the theme of the Summit is: “Pushing through the Last Mile to End the Pandemic and Build Back Better” and it would focus on ending the pandemic and building back better health security to prevent and prepare for future biological threats in the country.

The Sub-Themes of the Summit are: “Leadership and Governance in Pandemic Recovery and Reconstruction”; “Nigeria’s Health Security Framework for Effective Response to Global Health Security Threats”.

He said “This crucial summit will provide a forum for presentations and brainstorming on the following – to review the country’s COVID-19 response from February 2020 to November 2021- to identify successes, gaps, and lessons learnt;to identify resources and develop strategies that will actualise the country’s expressed international commitments towards ending COVID-19 by Dec. 31, 2022.

“Others are to develop an accountability framework for COVID-19 response and health security in Nigeria; to synthesize the blueprint for Nigeria’s pandemic recovery, reconstruction, health security, and sustainability; and to articulate actionable recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari on the governance structure, resources, and policies needed to end COVID-19 in Nigeria by Dec. 31, 2022, and build back the health system and the economy to better respond to future health-security threats.

“The summit will go a long way to demonstrating Nigeria’s readiness to action it’s international commitments, which will bolster the confidence and support of our international development partners in concerted efforts to ambitiously end COVID-19 pandemic by Dec.31, 2022.

“Moreover, it will set the tone to strengthen our health system and bio-security architecture to be able to effectively respond to present and future global health security threats,” he explained.

