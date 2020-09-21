Buhari advocates equitable representation in UN Security Council | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday called for equitable representation in the United Nations Security Council.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the call when he joined other world leaders at a virtual event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN.

He also highlighted Nigeria’s achievements at the UN since 1960 when the country officially joined the organisation.

President Buhari said: “The demand for the reform of the United Nations Security Council is just and a place for Africa in the very strategic organ of the organisation is long overdue.

“In our collective effort to rebuild the United Nations of our dream, Nigeria reaffirms her commitment to upholding the principles of the United Nations including: human rights, peace, and security, as well as democratic governance.

“I, therefore, reiterate Nigeria’s rededication to multilateralism and the rules-based international system.

“It is my hope that this anniversary will encourage us to respond to the numerous challenges we face and support efforts aimed at building the United Nations system we desire.”

