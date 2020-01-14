Buhari appoints ex-DSS chief, Gadzama as chair of National Institute for Security Studies.

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday approved the appointment of a former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Afakriya Aduma Gadzama, as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Institute for Security Studies.

A statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation said Gadzama’s appointment takes effect from December 16, 2019.

According the statement, the appointment is for the initial term of four years in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 of the National Institute for Security Studies Establishment Act, 2019.

Gadzama was the Director-General of the DSS between 2007 and 2010.

During the period, he played an active role in the implementation of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, which has now become an integral part of the Niger Delta peace process.

