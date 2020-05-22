Buhari appoints Prof Obioma as new NECO Registrar

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof Godswill Obioma as new Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

The Head of Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Mr. Azeez Sani, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Friday.

According to the NECO spokesman, a letter dated May 15, 2020 with Reference No: FME/PS/396/C1/1/134 and signed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, stated that the appointment which was for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from May 14.

Obioma, a professor of Education Measurement and Evaluation, was born on December 12, 1953 and hail from Bende local government area of Abia State.

Until his appointment Obioma was the Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State.

He also served as Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

