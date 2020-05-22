Sri Lanka lifts ban on weddings, impose no kissing, no hugging order

Sri Lanka lifted ban on wedding ceremonies in the country on Friday to ease coronavirus restrictions with new guidelines stating that couples are not expected to kiss in the public.

The bride and groom are expected to stay a meter apart while wearing face masks.

“Guests should not be allowed to kiss, hug or shake hands,” the latest health ministry rules say.

It added that, “Greeting each other should be done without any touching.”

The new directive also mentioned that in any wedding reception, there should not be more than 100 guests who must wear face masks and stay a metre apart.

This is a new normal for the country as they hold weddings that last for days with thousands of guests.

