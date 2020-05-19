COVID-19: Kano govt sanctions Friday Eid prayers despite extension of lockdown

The Kano State government has agreed to allow Friday and eid-el-fitr prayers to hold across the state despite the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown in the state by two weeks.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje revealed this on Monday after holding a lengthy closed door meeting with Islamic clerics and Scholars at the government house on plans put in place to stem the spread of the virus in the state.

The governor in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Malam Salihu Tanko Yakasai, said the lockdown on the days of Monday and Thursday will continue, but Friday prayers will also be allowed as well as Eid Prayers.

“His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR has accepted and approved recommendations by a selection of 30 Islamic scholars in Kano for the Government to allow Friday Prayers as well as Eid Prayers to hold.

“This means that the relaxation of the lockdown on the days of Monday and Thursday will continue, but Friday prayers will also be allowed as well as Eid Prayers, but traditional Eid celebrations in the State will not be allowed,” the statement read in part.

This came after the Federal Government extended the lockdown in Kano State over COVID-19 pandemic by two weeks.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 made the announcement of the extension during its daily briefing.

