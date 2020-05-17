Buhari renews Akabueze’s appointment as DG Budget Office

The appointment of the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze has been renewed for another tenure by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Special Adviser, Media to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Yunusa Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Akabueze was first appointed as a Special Adviser on Planning to the President on February 15, 2016, but he was later re-deployed and appointed as DG of the budget office on June 10, 2016.

His first tenure, for a period of four years, would expire on June 10, 2020, but it has been extended by another four years with the recent directive from the President.

The Presidency, also on Sunday confirmed Akabueze’s reappointment on Sunday via its handle, @NGRPresident.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the tenure of Mr Benjamin Akabueze as Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation. The Budget Office is currently undergoing several reforms under the leadership of Akabueze, towards improving effectiveness and efficiency,” it stated.

