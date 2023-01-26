News
Buhari blames ‘selfish elite’ for Nigeria’s poor state
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday blamed the Nigerian elite for the challenges plaguing the country.
Buhari, who spoke at a luncheon organized by the Katsina State government after commissioning projects in the state, said the elite were selfish and do not care about how to make the country better.
He stressed that standard of living in Nigeria would have been better if the elites thought more about the welfare of the citizens.
Buhari said: “Our elite did not put their heads together in the years past in order to move the country forward. They were very selfish. I insist that they should think of the country more than themselves.
READ ALSO: Protesting youths welcome Buhari to Katsina
“Our elite did not put their heads together in the years past in order to move the country forward. They were very selfish.
“I insist that they should think of the country more than themselves. By doing so, they can join forces for the good of the country.
“But I can’t complain because I asked for it. I have done my best, and I hope history will be kind to me.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...