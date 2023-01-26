Buhari blames ‘selfish elite’ for Nigeria’s poor state

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday blamed the Nigerian elite for the challenges plaguing the country.

Buhari, who spoke at a luncheon organized by the Katsina State government after commissioning projects in the state, said the elite were selfish and do not care about how to make the country better.

He stressed that standard of living in Nigeria would have been better if the elites thought more about the welfare of the citizens.

Buhari said: “Our elite did not put their heads together in the years past in order to move the country forward. They were very selfish. I insist that they should think of the country more than themselves.

“I insist that they should think of the country more than themselves. By doing so, they can join forces for the good of the country.

“But I can’t complain because I asked for it. I have done my best, and I hope history will be kind to me.”

