Buhari charges Nigerians in Diaspora on good conduct, promises to defend their interests

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday assured Nigerians in Diaspora of continued support and protection from the Federal Government.

The President, who made the promise during a meeting with Nigerians in Spain, commended the country’s citizens abroad for representing the nation in different facets of life.

He charged them to be of good conduct in their daily activities as the country’s great ambassadors abroad.

Buhari said: “Many of you are here for different reasons, some for a fulfilling career in sports especially in football from where you earn respectable incomes to sustain yourselves as well as maintain your extended families in Nigeria including investment back home.

“Some of you are engaged in other businesses that have enhanced socio-economic status both here and at home. I have also been informed how law-abiding you are in Spain.

“ I wish to encourage you to continue to be role models for our youth back home as well as sustain the image of being excellent ambassadors of Nigeria in Spain and live peacefully in the various communities in which you reside here.

“I believe you’re aware of how important your character, conduct and comportment in your daily activities are as ambassadors of Nigeria abroad. As you perform this responsibility, I encourage you to embrace purposeful investments back home. Such investments can be financial or through your talent and skills which can help mould and develop our youths.”

