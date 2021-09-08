Buhari confirms appointments of new heads for education agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of new chief executives for some agencies under the Federal Ministry of Education.

The appointments were rolled out in continuation of the sustained efforts by the federal government to further strengthen effective service delivery in the education sector.

The appointments were made known in a statement signed by Mr Bem Goong, the Director, Press And Public Affairs in the ministry, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

He listed the new appointees as Prof. Akpama Ibar as Executive Secretary, National Commission For Mass Literacy, Adult And Non-Formal Education; Prof. Chinwe Anunobi, Director/CEO, National Library; and Prof. Musa Maitafsir as Director/CEO, National Teachers Institute.

”All the three appointments took effect from the Sept. 2 and would each be for an initial tenure of five years,” he said.

Goong added that the president also approved the reappointment of the Registrar/CEO, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, for a second and final tenure of five years, with effect from Aug. 1.

Similarly, Prof. Bashir Usman has been reappointed as the Executive Secretary, National Commission For Nomadic Education, for a second and final tenure of five years.

