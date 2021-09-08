News
Buhari confirms appointments of new heads for education agencies
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of new chief executives for some agencies under the Federal Ministry of Education.
The appointments were rolled out in continuation of the sustained efforts by the federal government to further strengthen effective service delivery in the education sector.
The appointments were made known in a statement signed by Mr Bem Goong, the Director, Press And Public Affairs in the ministry, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.
He listed the new appointees as Prof. Akpama Ibar as Executive Secretary, National Commission For Mass Literacy, Adult And Non-Formal Education; Prof. Chinwe Anunobi, Director/CEO, National Library; and Prof. Musa Maitafsir as Director/CEO, National Teachers Institute.
READ ALSO: Presidency explains what Buhari did to make NNPC declare profit
”All the three appointments took effect from the Sept. 2 and would each be for an initial tenure of five years,” he said.
Goong added that the president also approved the reappointment of the Registrar/CEO, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, for a second and final tenure of five years, with effect from Aug. 1.
Similarly, Prof. Bashir Usman has been reappointed as the Executive Secretary, National Commission For Nomadic Education, for a second and final tenure of five years.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...