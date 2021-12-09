Buhari directs security agents to find killers of Katsina commissioner

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agents to fish out the killers of the Katsina State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Nasir was killed on Wednesday night by gunmen at his residence in Fatima Shema estate of the State.

Buhari noted that the Commissioner’s killing was heinous, and condemnable.

He warned that there was no room for violence in the country.

Buhari, who issued the directive in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, charged security agents to conduct a thorough investigation, and bring justice to all those who are behind the crime.

He explained that he is in extreme pain by the tragic killing of the Commissioner, who served his State with due diligence.

The President noted: “My thoughts are with the bereaved family.”

