Police confirms death of Katsina Commissioner killed at his residence

The Katsina State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Rabe Nasir, has been killed.

Nasir was reportedly killed Wednesday evening at his residence in Fatima Shema estate of the State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, who confirmed the death, on Thursday, disclosed that a suspect has been arrested and investigation is ongoing.

The Police Commissioner said: “As you can see, we’ve successfully evacuated the corpse to the hospital and investigation has started.

“An arrest has also been made. A suspect has been arrested and investigation has since begun.”

