News
Buhari expresses pride at power of electorates in Nigeria’s elections
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commended Nigerians over the successful conduct of this year’s general elections.
The president, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, spoke during a meeting with the outgoing United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, at the State House, Abuja.
He said the outcomes of the elections with the All Progressives Congress (APC) losing some seats at the governorship and National Assembly levels were proofs of Nigerians’ vibrancy and maturity in the election process.
The President, however, expressed regret that some APC candidates lost out during the elections.
The international community and significant portions of the voters criticized the violent incidents and irregularities that marred the polls on February 25 and March 18.
A few opposition parties have also demanded the results be thrown out and a new election conducted over the Independent National Election Commission’s (INEC) failure to upload the results on its server.
Despite these shortcomings, President Buhari declared that he was “totally satisfied” with his own participation in the electoral process.
READ ALSO: Tinubu preaches peace, nation- building in post-election Nigeria
He said: “Remarkable passion towards democracy exhibited through the choices they made in the presidential, National Assembly and the subsequent governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections was evidence that Nigeria’s democracy has truly matured.
“People are realising their power. Given the chance of a free and fair vote, nobody can tell them what to do.
“I am unhappy that some candidates lost in the election. But I am inspired by the fact that voters were able to make their own decision, to decide who won and who lost.
“With the currency change, there was no money to spread around but even then, I told voters to take the money and vote according to their consciences.”
