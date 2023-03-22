News
Buhari: I’m eager to leave Aso Villa and go tend to my farms
President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he is eager to relinquish control and return to his home in Daura, Katsina State, where he can concentrate on his fields and take care of his animals.
The President made this disclosure when outgoing American ambassador, Mary Beth Leonard, Met with him on Tuesday at the State House in Abuja for a farewell meeting.
“I plan to be a big landlord back at home, working on my farms and tending to more than 300 animals. I am eager to go,” he said.
Speaking about the elections, the president stated that the way in which the February 25 and March elections were conducted demonstrated that Nigerians could choose their own leaders without outside interference.
He remarked that he was quite moved by Nigerians’ enthusiasm for democracy, which was evident in the decisions they made during the elections.
According to Buhari, Nigeria’s democracy has fully developed.
“The people are realising their power. Given the chance of a free and fair vote, nobody can tell them what to do,” he said.
“But I am unhappy that some candidates lost in the election. I am inspired by the fact that voters were able to make their own decision, to decide who won and who lost. With the currency change, there was no money to spread around but even then, I told voters to take the money and vote according to their consciences.”
