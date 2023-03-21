Moghalu advocates dialogue in tackling Nigeria’s challenges

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Governor, Kingsley Moghalu, has advocated dialogue as the ultimate solution to Nigeria’s various challenges.

The post-election situation in Nigeria has been marked by rivalry along ethnic and religious lines.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the ex-CBN official urged Nigerians to work together in a bid to address the country’s socio-economic challenges.

The former presidential candidate, therefore, charged the winners in the elections to find solutions to the problems bedeviling the country.

He wrote: “Now that the elections are over, we need to sit down and look at: the state of our democracy, the state of the Nigerian union, and the state of our economy and security. We can overcome our challenges if we agree to first be reasonable and to dialogue even where we disagree.

“Then we need to be HONEST in seeking solutions that are win-win for the vast majority of Nigerians and not for a few cabals as we have experienced for far too long. And we need to run Nigeria’s economy and public policy with real knowledge and understanding.

“In the age of nepotism and cabalocracy, the public interest has been jettisoned by state capture. Will this continue? Isn’t there a point that will come at which our political leaders simply decide to do the right thing, the right way?

“It’s up to those who have emerged at the center and the states as ‘winners,’ and of course without prejudice to the rights of their challengers via the judicial process. I continue to watch and hope that in 2023 Nigeria will enter a different and better season.”

