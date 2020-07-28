Buhari felicitates with AfDB’s Adesina after clearance by independent panel

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday rejoiced with President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, over his clearance for alleged breach of the bank’s code of ethics.

An anonymous group had levelled allegations of misconduct against the Nigerian-born agricultural economist.

A three-member panel headed by a former president of the Republic of Ireland, Mary Robinson, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Gambia, Mr. Hassan Jallow, and a former Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr. Leonard McCarthy, in a report released on Tuesday cleared Adesina of any wrongdoings.

The bank’s Ethics Committee and the Bureau of the Board of Governors had previously cleared the president on the allegations.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said the clearance was further validation of Adesina’s competence and integrity to lead the institution.

He congratulated AfDB Board of Directors, the Ethics Committee and members of staff for their courage, maturity, and patience in following through the process of investigations, and acceptance of Report of Panel of High-Level Independent Experts, which reviewed the Report of the bank’s Ethics Committee and Adesina’s response.

The president commended the panel members for their professionalism in rejecting support services, and providing a unanimous report.

He believed that the conclusion of the review should finally draw a curtain on the allegations that created distractions for the entire institution for a period, and serve as an impetus for more diligence in handling responsibilities.

The president urged Adesina to remain steadfast, dedicated and resolute in pursuing his noble goals for the institution, especially with the now expected second term in office.

He also assured the AfDB president of the prayers and support of Nigerians.

