INSECURITY: Femi Adesina warns Nigerians against calling Buhari a failure

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has warned Nigerians against describing President Muhammadu Buhari as a failure.

Buhari’s government has continuously been branded a failure in the area of the security of the county among others, by different groups and individuals in the country.

Only at the weekend, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), through its convener, Professor Ango Abdullahi described Buhari’s administration as a total failure over the worsening issues of banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities chiefly in the North and in order parts of the country.

But Adesina, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, argued that government was working to address the issue of insecurity and others, hence it would be wrong and uncharitable to brand Buhari as a failure.

He said, “Government is working at it and it is a work in progress. Let nobody come and say nothing is being done and the government has failed, that will be uncharitable.”

Read also: Plateau Killings: Femi Adesina and other Presidential Morticians

On whether the government should try and change tactics on its handling of the security of the country, Adesina said that service chiefs regularly brief Buhari on the matter and that from time to time there were usually review of strategies.

He said, “When it comes to strategy, it is not for us to say or determine. It is for experts in that area to review strategy and if there is a need to change it, they will do.

“From time to time, there are reviews. How do you know that the strategies remain the same? Strategies change from time to time. We don’t go to the front, we don’t know. It is not for us to determine whether this strategy is right or wrong.”

Attacks by terrorists, bandits, cattle rustlers, and kidnappers among other criminal elements across the country, especially the north east has seemingly become a regular occurrence in the country leading to loss of many lives and property.

However, Adesina maintained that Buhari remained committed to secure the country and fight such crimes.

Join the conversation

Opinions