Buhari highly tolerant, didn’t fail Nigerians – Gov Masari | Ripples Nigeria

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, on Sunday described as false Nigerians’ negative perception of President Muhammadu Buhari on decision-making.

He said some Nigerians unfortunately regarded the President as very slow in taking drastic actions on major national issues particularly insecurity.

Masari, who stated these when he featured in a programme on the Television Continental (TVC) on Sunday, said Buhari has a perchance for tolerating a “lot of rubbish from certain people in the country.”

The governor said while some other leaders cannot stand harsh criticisms, the President has been very tolerant by allowing people to have their way.

He said Buhari has not failed to fulfill any of his campaign promises as many think, adding that detractors have not allowed Nigerians to see the good works of the President since he came to power in 2015.

READ ALSO: Gov Masari implores CBN to allocate more funds to farmers

Masari, who described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the most reliable party in Nigeria, said the party’s rating has not waned but has been on the rise as Nigerians have come to identify and believe in its ideologies.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari is one man many Nigerians do not seem to understand.

“Because of his way of life, he tolerates a lot of things. You know, we had a President, even though a civilian President, who couldn’t take all this rubbish that some people are doing. But Buhari is taking everything. He tolerates a lot of rubbish from some people.

“And that is why many say he is slow in taking actions but that is far from the truth.

“Anybody saying the rating of a particular political party has gone down… it can only be tested during elections. And from what we have seen in the APC revalidation of new members, I think you are getting it wrong.

“I think APC is still the strongest, most reliable, and dependable party in Nigeria today. And I don’t think Buhari has failed us. I think he has tolerated us.”

Join the conversation

Opinions