PDP suspends ex- gov Kwankwaso over disruption of zonal congress | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State has suspended the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, over his alleged involvement in the disruption of the party’s North-West zonal congress held in Kaduna State.

The party’s executive committee in Kano took the decision to suspend Kwankwaso for three months at its meeting held on April 15.

Violence broke out during the congress held last Saturday after Kwankwaso supporters clashed with groups loyal to the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, at the venue of the exercise.

At the congress, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali and Kwankwaso presented different candidates for the position of PDP National Vice-Chairman, North-West.

In a letter of suspension signed by the PDP Secretary in Kano State, H. A Tsanyawa, and made available to journalists on Sunday, the executive committee accused the ex-governor of thuggery, disrespect to PDP governors, and stakeholders and disruption of a democratic process.

The letter read: “The party received numerous complaints from members of the party over the incident of North-West convention where you (Kwankwaso) allegedly led your supporters into a shameful and embarrassing act of thuggery by disrupting democratic process during PDP North-West convention of 10th April 2021.

“The executive council meeting held on 15th April 2021 have unanimously resolved to suspend you and your supporters from the party activities for three months in accordance with the provision of section 58 (1) of the PDP constitution.”

