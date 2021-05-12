Buhari is sleeping on duty, doesn't care about Nigerians –Catholic Bishop | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari is sleeping on duty, doesn’t care about Nigerians –Catholic Bishop
The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, has accused President Muhamamdu Buhari of sleeping on duty and does not show any concerns over the plight of Nigerians.
While addressing journalists at the 2021 Annual Archdiocesan Pastoral Council Meeting in Kaduna on Tuesday, Ndagoso noted that the silence of the President in the face of the rising insecurity, kidnapping and killings across the country is worrying and shows clearly that he is not awake to his responsibilities.
“It is unfortunate we have a leader who is sleeping on duty. For how many months now, every day there is killing and, yet, we don’t hear anything from the Commander-In-Chief.
“Something is basically wrong. All the things happening in this country has indicated that we are living in a failed state.
Read also: Catholic Bishops warn against Nigeria’s collapse
“We need to hear from our President telling us the concrete steps that he is taking to end this insecurity. We don’t want to be hearing from the spokespersons, we did not vote for him; Nigerians didn’t elect the spokesperson.
“Presidents in civilised countries, when two or three are killed, you see them appearing and giving people assurance that he is with them, but here in Nigeria, we have a leader who doesn’t talk, who doesn’t care, who doesn’t show any sign of empathy to the people. It is discouraging.”
Ndagoso also called on the federal and Kaduna State governments to rescue victims who are still in kidnappers’ dens, lamenting that a priest, Fr. John has been in captivity for over two years.
He also called on government to secure the lives and property of Nigerians, adding that the primary responsibility of every government is to secure the lives and property of its citizens.
By Isaac Dachen…
