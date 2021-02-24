 Catholic Bishops warn against Nigeria's collapse | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Catholic Bishops warn against Nigeria’s collapse

Published

2 hours ago

on

Time running out for Nigeria to improve security situation, Catholic Bishops warn

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has warned against Nigeria’s imminent collapse going by the alarming spate of insecurity ravaging different parts of the country.

In a statement on Tuesday jointly signed by the President of CBCN, Archbishop Augustine Akubueze and the Secretary, Most Rev. Camillus Raymond Umoh in Abuja, the Bishops said the country had remained together thus far by the grace of God, but expressed displeasure that the survival of Nigeria was hanging on a precipice at the moment.

According to the Bishops, “the country is falling apart due to seriously rising insecurity clearly evident in the widespread loss of lives and property triggered by the increasing number of bandits, Boko Haram, killer herdsmen and other criminal elements across the country.”

The statement reads in parts:

“The clamour for self-defense is fast gaining ground. Many ethnic champions are loudly beating the drums of war, calling not only for greater autonomy but even for outright opting out of a nation in which they have lost all trust and sense of belonging.

“The calls for secession on an ethnic basis from many quarters should not be ignored or taken lightly.

“Many have given up on the viability and even on the desirability of the Nigeria project as one united country.

“No wonder many non-state actors are filling the vacuum created by a palpable failure of government.

“The Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari can no longer delay rising to its obligation to govern the nation; not according to ethnic and religious biases but along the lines of objective and positive principles of fairness, equity and, above all, justice.

“It is not too much for Nigerians to demand from Mr President sincerity both in the public and private domain. There are no more excuses.

“We, of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, with members from all parts of Nigeria, are very highly disturbed about the present state of instability in the land.

Read also: Only justice, fairness can rescue Nigeria from collapse —PDP

“This must not be allowed to continue to fester and degenerate. We are raising this alarm because of our deep patriotic love for our nation, not for any sectional interests, be they political, ethnic or even religious.

“Despite the persistence of crises around us, assassinations, Covid 19, kidnappings, murders, banditry, armed robberies, we sincerely affirm our faith in the viability and desirability of the Nigeria Project, as one prosperous nation under God.

“But we are also convinced that building such a nation, especially in our present circumstances, comes at a cost.

“We are also convinced that the alternative of tearing ourselves apart, comes with a cost that is far higher than what it takes to keep ourselves together.

“We must be ready to seek a common purpose with sincerity of mind. As individuals and as groups, we ought to be ready to make the necessary sacrifices that would enable us to manage our differences better and turn them into a positive, rather than a negative force.

“Governments at different levels ought to lead the way.”

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports47 mins ago

Bayern’s Musiala snubs Nigeria and England, pledges int’l future to Germany

Bayern Munich youngster, Jamal Musiala has pledged his international future to Germany ahead of England and Nigeria. The 17-year-old, who...
Latest15 hours ago

UCL: Giroud winner gives Chelsea lead in Atletico tie; Bayern thrash Lazio

Olivier Giroud scored the winner as Chelsea take control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. The France...
Tiger Woods Tiger Woods
Latest17 hours ago

BREAKING… Tiger Woods undergoing surgery after sustaining leg injuries in car crash

American Golf superstar, Tiger Woods is currently undergoing surgery after suffering leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles,...
Sports19 hours ago

Osimhen to rejoin teammates after ‘period of rest’ as all tests return negative

Italian Serie A club Napoli have given a fresh update on the health condition of their striker, Victor Osimhen, who...
Gernot Rohr Gernot Rohr
Sports1 day ago

Rohr says Nigeria ‘not ready’ to win World Cup, gives reasons

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is of the opinion that the Nigeria national team lack the readiness to compete for...

Latest Tech News

Tech1 day ago

Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Tech2 days ago

Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Gebeya launches app to help...
Tech4 days ago

UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?

The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
Tech5 days ago

NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images

After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Tech5 days ago

Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Tech6 days ago

Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.