Akeredolu takes second term oath of office | Ripples Nigeria

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was on Wednesday, sworn-in for a second term in office.

Akeredolu was sworn in along with his new deputy, at the International Culture and Event Center, Igbatoro Road, Akure.

READ ALSO: Abuja court sacks suit challenging Gov Akeredolu’s re-election

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge of the State, Olarenwaju Akeredolu

The Governor and his deputy were accompanied by their immediate family.

Join the conversation

Opinions