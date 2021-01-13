Abuja court sacks suit challenging Gov Akeredolu’s re-election

A suit challenging the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been sacked by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Mrs Olajumoke Anifowose, an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in the poll filed the suit. She had contested the validity of Akeredolu’s victory as the candidate of the party and wanted him sacked by the court.

But ruling on the matter on Wednesday, the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, dismissed her application on the ground that it was statute-barred.

Akeredolu, after emerging as APC candidate secured a second term victory during the October 11, 2020 Ondo State governorship election.

Meanwhile, his victory is still being challenged at the state Governorship Election Tribunal by Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second during the election.

