Buhari meets Diri, promises to address request for restoration of oil well

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday promised to look into the request for the restoration of Oil Mining Leases (OML 46) to Bayelsa State.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made the promise when the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also promised to look into two other requests presented by the governor.

Diri, who was accompanied on the trip to the State House by his predecessor, Seriake Dickson, King Alfred Diete-Spiff and the Chairman of the State’s Council of Traditional Rulers, King Bubaraye Dakolo, urged the Federal Government to take over the Bayelsa Medical University and speedy completion of three federal roads in each of the Senatorial Districts in the state.

He appealed to the president to consider the restoration of the oil bloc which was revoked and awarded to a private company.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court declines hearing in dispute over Soku oil well

The governor said the OML 46 was important to the people of Bayelsa, adding that the state possessed the technical and financial capacity to manage the oil well.

He urged Buhari to continue with his balanced approach to issues of national development.

In his remark, the president stressed the need for an immediate response to the governor’s request.

He said: “Given the period we are in, I know most of you are in the field campaigning. I will respond to your requests as quickly as possible.”

President also met behind closed doors with former President Goodluck Jonathan immediately after his engagement with Diri.

However, issues discussed by the two leaders were not made public.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now