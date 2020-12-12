Buhari mourns death of Leadership publisher, Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his shock and sadness at the death of Sam Nda-Isaiah, the publisher of Leadership Newspapers, whom he described as a personal friend and ally.

Buhari made his feelings known in a statement issued on Saturday, on his behalf by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Buhari, while condoling with the media industry, family and friends of the late Nda-Isaiah, disclosed that the country has lost “a man of conviction, a resolute and dogged believer in a better Nigeria.”

The statement reads in part:

“He will be sorely missed. This is a massive fish gone out of the media ocean.”

While praying for the soul of the deceased, Buhari said the one time presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was a dogged fighter who aligned with his dreams and visions of a greater Nigeria.

The late publisher was said to be at his duty post in Abuja on Thursday, December 10, during the inaugural meeting of National Economy’s Board of Economists at the corporate head office of the media organization, but complained of not feeling well and left before the end of the meeting.

The late pharmacist and publisher was a member of the Vienna-based International Press Institute, a member of the World Association of Newspapers, Paris, France and a member of the Institute of Directors.

He was a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and was one of the party’s presidential aspirants for the 2015 election.

