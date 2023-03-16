Buhari orders security agents to fish out perpetrators of Southern Kaduna attack

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ordered security agents to fish out and punish the perpetrators of the recent killing in Southern Kaduna.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday night attacked the Langson community in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State and killed 10 people.

An unspecified number of people were also injured in the attack.

The incident came a few days after bandits kill 23 people in Katsina.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack Southern Kaduna community, kill villagers

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president decried the return of terror attack in the North-West.

“This kind of attack on innocent citizens in the state is no longer acceptable and the security agencies must take serious action to end to this,” Buhari added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now