News
Buhari orders security agents to fish out perpetrators of Southern Kaduna attack
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ordered security agents to fish out and punish the perpetrators of the recent killing in Southern Kaduna.
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday night attacked the Langson community in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State and killed 10 people.
An unspecified number of people were also injured in the attack.
The incident came a few days after bandits kill 23 people in Katsina.
READ ALSO: Gunmen attack Southern Kaduna community, kill villagers
In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president decried the return of terror attack in the North-West.
“This kind of attack on innocent citizens in the state is no longer acceptable and the security agencies must take serious action to end to this,” Buhari added.
