Buhari reappoints Saratu Umar as head of investment promotion council

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar as Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) for a fresh term of five years.

Umar was first appointed as Executive Secretary of NIPC on July 5, 2017.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement read: “Umar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Ahmadu Bello University and an MBA in Finance and Banking.

“She is trained locally and internationally in all core aspects of her career, as well as in leadership, strategy, general management, risk management and corporate governance.

“Saratu Umar is a technocrat, reformer, strategist, economist, investment promotion expert, export development specialist, with experience in banking and finance, investment and consulting segments of the public and private sectors of Nigeria.”

