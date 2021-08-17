Buhari reconstitutes committee on national awards

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the standing committee on National Honours Award for a period of four years.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mrs. Anthonia Ekpa, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the appointments took effect from August 5.

The committee is headed by the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Muhammad (retd).

Other members of the committee are former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs. Farida Waziri (North-West), Muhammed Ja`afaru (North-West), Alhaji Sale Isa (North-East), Chief Inikio Sam-sele (South-South).

Others are – Prof. Lazarus Ekwueme (South-East), Yemisi Shyllon (South-West), Dr. Abdullahi Onyekan, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Permanent Secretary/Director, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

