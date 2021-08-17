Politics
Buhari reconstitutes committee on national awards
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the standing committee on National Honours Award for a period of four years.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mrs. Anthonia Ekpa, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the appointments took effect from August 5.
The committee is headed by the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Muhammad (retd).
READ ALSO: PIB: Buhari not a listening leader – PDP
Other members of the committee are former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs. Farida Waziri (North-West), Muhammed Ja`afaru (North-West), Alhaji Sale Isa (North-East), Chief Inikio Sam-sele (South-South).
Others are – Prof. Lazarus Ekwueme (South-East), Yemisi Shyllon (South-West), Dr. Abdullahi Onyekan, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Permanent Secretary/Director, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.
