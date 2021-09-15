Buhari swears in three INEC national commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in three National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The national commissioners include Dr Baba Bila representing the North-East zone, Professor Sani Adam, representing the North-Central zone and Professor Abdullahi Abdu, representing the North-West zone.

The swearing-in took place just before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which held at the State House in Abuja.

Among those physically present at the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola and Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola.

Also present were the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; as well as the Minister for Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

