Buhari to submit 2021 budget next week | Ripples Nigeria

Buhari to submit 2021 budget next week

September 29, 2020
There are indications that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, would submit the 2021 federal budget estimates to the National Assembly next week.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, gave the hint during plenary on Tuesday when he read out a letter from the president to that extent.

Ripples Nigeria

